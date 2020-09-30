Tanzania: NSSF Collects Sh441 Million At Dar's 'One Stop Jawabu'

Dar es Salaam — The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has collected arrears amounting to Sh447 million in two weeks at the Temeke District exhibition dubbed 'One Stop Jawabu'.

NSSF's Temeke Regional Manager, Rebule Maira said the exhibition has helped the fund to create awareness and bring services closer to the people.

He noted that through the platform they were able to clear unsettled payments through the collections that were remitted to NSSF by different employers from their employees.

He, however, appealed to all employers who have not been remitting their employer contribution to do so on time or else face the law.

He said that NSSF through the 'One Stop Jawabu' has managed to attract 480 who registered as members with 60 of them coming from the informal sector.

The Temeke District Commissioner, Godwin Gondwe introduced the exhibition that intended to bring services offered by government institutions closer to the people.

"The exhibition aims to ensure the public get a wide understanding of various services provided by various government institutions," he said.

Among the group that visited NSSF pavilion included cattle keepers, farmers, fishermen, small scale miner's, food vendors and motorcycle riders.

MrMaira educated them on the importance of registering with NSSF because all Tanzanians in the private sector whether formal or informal are entitled to the service.

"Through the One Stop Jawabu our Fund has earned big achievements including bringing education closer to the people on the importance of contributing for their future wellbeing," he said.

He further assured the public how NSSF has been putting into action all government's directives intended to serve ordinary citizens by providing them with better services.