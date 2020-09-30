Malawi: Jerusalema Star Master Kg, Diamond Plat to Headline Malawi Sandfest 2020

29 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Organisers of the Sand Music Festival l(SandFest) has announced that South African star Master KG who is riding the wave of international success after his hit single "Jerusalema" took the world by storm, will to thrill fans alongside Tanzanian internationally acclaimed musician Diamond Platnumz as headline acts at the 2020 edition.

The festival is scheduled for October 30 to November 1 on the beaches of Lake Malawi at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima.

Organisers of SandFest, Impakt Events, announced on Tuesday that Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, who is fast gaining worldwide recognition will be performing.

They also said award-winning Diamond Platnumz will be on, the second time for the Tanzanian star to perform in Malawi.

Impakt Events is owned by Lucius Banda who happens to be special adviser to the President on youth and arts.

Banda said they expect more fun at the country popular annual music event.]

"We are aiming high and improving SandFest and this year we will be much more better," he said.

Other artists to perform at the event include Black Missionaries Band, Patience Namadingo, Wendy Harawa, Anthony Makondetsa, Nepman, Skeffa Chimoto, Sam Smack and Janta.

