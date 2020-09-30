Malawi: Court Shifts to October 13 to Deliver Judgement in Uladi's Corruption Case

The High Court in Lilongwe has shifted the date for judgement in a case involving former Minister of Homeland Security and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice-President for the Centre, Uladi Mussa nd four others for awarding Malawian passports to foreigners.

Judgement will be passed on October 13, 2020, Mussa's lawyer Eric Salima has confirmed.

Mussa is said to have authorised the issuing of passports to non-Malawians when he served as Minister of Home Affairs.

In October last year the High Court found Mussa and four others with a case to answer.

The case also earned Mussa, a former cabinet minister under four successive regimes, travel bans to the US.

The co-accused are David Kwanjana, Pascal Rwasa, Peter Katasha and Esili Kubwimana.

Mussa was arrested on March 6 2017, together with Kwanjana, (former senior assistant chief immigrations officer).

They were charged with one count of neglect of official duties contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Rwasa, a Burundi national, was arrested on March 9 2017, for presenting false information that he was related to another foreign national, who was applying for Malawi citizenship by presenting the person as his dependent when the person was over 18 years old and not related to him.

While Kubwimana, a Rwandese national was arrested for giving false information to Immigration Officers when making applications for business resident permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of Penal Code.

Katasha (Malawian national) was arrested on February 28 2017 for presenting false information that he was related to some foreign nationals, who were applying for Malawi citizenship.

