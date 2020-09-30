Malawi: Court Shifts to October 13 to Deliver Judgement in Uladi's Corruption Case

29 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The High Court in Lilongwe has shifted the date for judgement in a case involving former Minister of Homeland Security and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice-President for the Centre, Uladi Mussa nd four others for awarding Malawian passports to foreigners.

Judgement will be passed on October 13, 2020, Mussa's lawyer Eric Salima has confirmed.

Mussa is said to have authorised the issuing of passports to non-Malawians when he served as Minister of Home Affairs.

In October last year the High Court found Mussa and four others with a case to answer.

The case also earned Mussa, a former cabinet minister under four successive regimes, travel bans to the US.

The co-accused are David Kwanjana, Pascal Rwasa, Peter Katasha and Esili Kubwimana.

Mussa was arrested on March 6 2017, together with Kwanjana, (former senior assistant chief immigrations officer).

They were charged with one count of neglect of official duties contrary to Section 121 of the Penal Code and misuse of public office contrary to Section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Rwasa, a Burundi national, was arrested on March 9 2017, for presenting false information that he was related to another foreign national, who was applying for Malawi citizenship by presenting the person as his dependent when the person was over 18 years old and not related to him.

While Kubwimana, a Rwandese national was arrested for giving false information to Immigration Officers when making applications for business resident permit and Malawi citizenship contrary to Section 122 as read with Section 360 of Penal Code.

Katasha (Malawian national) was arrested on February 28 2017 for presenting false information that he was related to some foreign nationals, who were applying for Malawi citizenship.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.