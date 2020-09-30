Sudan: Man Injured, Woman Raped in Central Darfur Armed Robbery

Tur — A woman was raped and a man injured by gunfire during an attack by armed bandits on Central Darfur shoppers on Sunday.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that the attack occurred two kilometres east of Tur two kilometres east of Tur. Five armed men on horses and donkeys attacked a group of people who were returning from the market in Tur to Tali which lies west of the town.

Adam Abdelkarim was shot during the attack. The gunmen then seized a 50-year-old woman from the group and alternately raped her, Okar says. "The bandits then took the peoples' money as well as their donkey and fled."

The rape victim was transferred to hospital in the North Darfur capital of Nyala for treatment.

"Members of the Central Reserve Police (Abu Tira) moved to the site of the accident, and transferred Abdelkarim to the Health Insurance Hospital in Nierteti," Okar said.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, two farmers were shot dead, and another injured, in an attack by herders in Wadi Kebe, three kilometres north of Nierteti, in Central Darfur, on Thursday.

The Central Darfur state government said in a statement following the attack that security forces arrived at the scene of the attack after it took place in order to pursue the perpetrators who fled.

They announced that an extra joint (para)military force will be deployed in order to protect citizens and their property, ensure the success of the agricultural season, disarm militiamen and citizens, and impose the Rule of Law in Nierteti locality.

Until conditions stabilise throughout the state more measures will be taken to maintain security in Nierteti locality, ensuring protection of citizens and prosecution of all those who carry out criminal activities, according to the state government.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.