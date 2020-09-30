Ethiopia: U.S Supports Equipment Worth of U.S.$2.9 Million to ENDF

30 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Betelhem Bedlu

ADDIS ABABA - The Government of the United States provides equipment worth 2.9 million USD to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

As the US Embassy, Addis Ababa posted on its Facebook page, the donation aims to support the effort undertaken to disrupt the threats posed by al-Shabaab in Somalia and other terrorist organizations.

The equipment donated includes land cruisers, troop transports, ambulances, cargo and fuel trucks, water trailers, operations center computers, and night vision devices.

The donation is just one way the U.S. government supports the Ethiopian partner forces in their fight against terrorism, it was stated.

