Ethiopia: Cultural Manifestations Call for Due Emphasis

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian traditional cloth designers have elucidated that traditional attires in Ethiopia need to be well promoted and introduced to the rest of the world.

Rahel Getahun, Fashion Designer and Owner of Maya Habesha Fashion Design School told The Ethiopian Herald that the sector has to receive special attention to help the nation in general and prime actors or fashion designers in particular become competitive enough in the international fashion industry.

A number of Ethiopian traditional outfits are underrepresented despite their diverse presence among the over eighty nation and nationalities, she added.

"High government officials, celebrities as well as individuals who have the exposure to be at different countries should play their role in showcasing the traditional clothes with a view to empowering fashion designers to capitalize more on the industry and reap its potential fruit," she added.

Similarly, the fashion designing schools should also take the responsibility to be the center where not only skilled designers would be born but to be the center for innovation that could lift the sector one step ahead, she noted.

According to Rahel, the government is expected to take part in bringing incentives and encouraging those who export traditional attires as they have played a pivotal role in two ways: bringing foreign currency to the nation and promoting as well as introducing Ethiopians culture to the rest of the world.

"It is prettily inappropriate to expect others to respect what we have at hand while we are acting otherwise; instead we all are duty-bound to develop the habit of wearing and introducing our cultures through our clothing. By wearing the traditional attires in each of international arenas, we can promote our culture, and could also encourage our designers to do well in the business."

Designers must also take the lion's share in introducing the untapped cultural clothes and should touch up on the cultural manifestations of various ethnic groups to further promote each culture, she added.

Fashion Designer Kidist Abera, on her part stressed that all concerned parties have to bestow due emphasis to the sector as it is a pertinent national agendum.

"The more we create fertile ground for designers and those engaged in the sector, the more we produce highly skilled originators and top fashionable as well as attractive products."

"As we are celebrating many festivals including religious and cultural holidays that are registered under the list of UNESCO, we need to be more attentive and seize the opportunity to share our culture through wearing our traditional apparels," Kidist underscores.

"Equally, designers are supposed to present the attires in simpler and casual way to help customers wear them at working days, she said adding, "Valuing what we possess starts from ourselves. When we start focusing on what we have, others follow our footsteps and we can have ample opportunity to promote worldwide."