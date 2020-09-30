Mozambique: Terrorists Attack in Four Districts

Maputo — Islamist terrorists launched raids in four districts in the northern province of Cabo Delgado over the last week, reports Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

In Macomia district, the terrorists attacked the Chai and Mucojo administrative posts, where they burnt down houses and beheaded an unspecified number of people. There are reports that the bandits tortured several people in Chai before sending them to Macomia town as messengers. The "message" was that the defence and security forces should withdraw voluntarily from the town.

In Quissanga district the terrorists attacked the localities of Bilibiza and Cagembe. They killed five people in Bilibiza and two in Cagembe. Many people fled from Bilibiza, and walked to a village in the neighbouring district of Metuge. The raid on Bilibiza followed clashes there on Thursday when the defence and security forces repelled a terrorist attack.

On the road between Mueda and Mocimboa da Praia districts, a brigade from the electricity company, EDM, was ambushed while it was maintaining the power lines. The EDM vehicle was set on fire, but "Carta de Mocambique" said it was unable to obtain further details.

The terrorists also attacked Naliendele village in Palma district, where they killed an unspecified number of civilians and two members of the defence forces. The road from Palma to Mueda, via the Pundanhar administrative post, came under renewed attack. A truck carrying goods to Palma was ambushed and one person was killed.

In the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, the police on Friday publicly presented two men who were supposedly spying for the terrorists and recruiting young people into their ranks. The Cabo Delgado police spokesperson, Timoteo Ernesto, said the two men spied on movements of the defence forces in Pemba and Montepuez cities. He claimed the jihadists paid them to recruit young people.