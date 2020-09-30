Somalia: Driver Unhurt As Truck Collides With Camels in Mogadishu

29 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Four astray camels were killed on Tuesday morning in an accident involving a truck vehicle and camels in the Sinai intersection near Bondhere road.

According to the truck driver Muse Abdullahi who luckily escaped unhurt after failing to stop the vehicle.

"The camel owner waved to me so that the camels cross the road but I was moving on high speed lost control hit the camels," said Muse.

The truck suffered damages in the incident in the incident Tuesday's incident.

There have been number of fatalities on roads due to camels and other animals accidents in the capital.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.