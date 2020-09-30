Somalia: Driver Unhurt As Truck Collides With Camels in Mogadishu

Four astray camels were killed on Tuesday morning in an accident involving a truck vehicle and camels in the Sinai intersection near Bondhere road.

According to the truck driver Muse Abdullahi who luckily escaped unhurt after failing to stop the vehicle.

"The camel owner waved to me so that the camels cross the road but I was moving on high speed lost control hit the camels," said Muse.

The truck suffered damages in the incident in the incident Tuesday's incident.

There have been number of fatalities on roads due to camels and other animals accidents in the capital.