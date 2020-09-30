Somalia: SNA Kills 7 Alshabaab Militants in Lower Shabelle Rgion

29 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The US-trained Danab forces have killed seven al-Shabab fighters and injured several others in an operation in Leego town in the Lower Shabelle region, a military official confirmed.

General Odawa Yussuf Rageh, Somalia's army commander who spoke to the military radio said the seven militants who were killed in the operation which was meant to destroy the militants ability and threat in the region.

"The army got intelligence that the Alshabab fighters were coming to collect money from the residents," general Odawa said.

The military boss said the forces will intensify military operations to ensure they flush out all al-Shabab remnants in the areas which are still under their control.

The latest operation came barely a three days after Somali National Army (SNA) killed sixteen al-Shabab militants and rescued 40 children who were allegedly taken by the militants as recruits in middle Shabelle region.

Somali army backed by African Union Mission in Somalia forced al-Shabab extremists out of the capital Mogadishu in August 2011, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in southern and central Somalia conducting ambushes and planting landmines as they stage attacks in the city and elsewhere.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.