Somalia: SNA Kills 7 Alshabaab Militants in Lower Shabelle Rgion

The US-trained Danab forces have killed seven al-Shabab fighters and injured several others in an operation in Leego town in the Lower Shabelle region, a military official confirmed.

General Odawa Yussuf Rageh, Somalia's army commander who spoke to the military radio said the seven militants who were killed in the operation which was meant to destroy the militants ability and threat in the region.

"The army got intelligence that the Alshabab fighters were coming to collect money from the residents," general Odawa said.

The military boss said the forces will intensify military operations to ensure they flush out all al-Shabab remnants in the areas which are still under their control.

The latest operation came barely a three days after Somali National Army (SNA) killed sixteen al-Shabab militants and rescued 40 children who were allegedly taken by the militants as recruits in middle Shabelle region.

Somali army backed by African Union Mission in Somalia forced al-Shabab extremists out of the capital Mogadishu in August 2011, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in southern and central Somalia conducting ambushes and planting landmines as they stage attacks in the city and elsewhere.