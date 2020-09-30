Ethiopia: Irreplaceable but Overlooked Women Role

The sayings, 'Life without a woman is synonymous to a foodstuff devoid of salt," "Women are incomparable spices of the world," "When you educate a girl, you educate a nation" and others prettily prevail over a number of old thoughts stating 'The idea of a woman and the light of a moon leads nowhere," "A woman is fond of a stick,' and "Although a woman knows much it is ultimately determined by a man," etc. for the former are regarded as engines to drive world wheels well representing the whole society due to women's irreplaceable and great role in changing the universe.

However, the world over especially developing ones have not yet eyed at the issues though there are promising moves towards this end these days. For instance, if we look at the education system in these parts of the world, girls are the first to drop out of school, and the first to be failed by the system, facing the perils of early marriage, early pregnancy, sexual harassment and other related gender-based violence.

The person to whom this writer talked, Amanuel Antehun, an education expert said, with proper access to education women can do amazing things. For instance, they are capable of launching businesses, becoming successful and vibrant operators of any kind of activities, running schools, leading nations and even making the world a better place for everyone.

The very arguable scenario here is, though some progress has been made with regard to the number of women mastermind such as the parliament proportion in the Ethiopian context, for instance, the higher education sector still remains one of the areas where significant gender disparity exists.

The increasing national efforts since long back have been geared towards the creation of policy and operational frameworks that address the prevalent gaps and challenges against achieving equivalence.

According to Amanuel, improvements in female representation have not been substantial due to a tranche of cultural, historical, religious and socioeconomic reasons that continue hindering progress in all aspects.

He also stated that poverty is the greatest barrier to accessing an education and overcoming this barrier by investing in girls and women is a proven way of improving the health and wealth of the entire nation.

"Research and development is another area where the participation of women needs to be increased. Compared to their male counterparts, only a limited number of women instructors are actively involved in research and publication due to the various challenges and it still remains the lowest in Ethiopia and other developing countries," he added.

Not only depends the sustainability of gender equality on increasing the number of women in key positions, but it also on systematically addressing the root causes of gender disparity such as the underrepresentation of women as students and instructors, lack of willing women candidates, and limited institutional support to encourage women to advance their positions within universities and colleges.

Addressing gender inequality in a range of spheres requires a diverse set of interventions and concerted efforts to improve the structure and features of the workplace in a manner that levels the playing field and facilitates the sustainable growth and active participation of women in Ethiopia's progress efforts.

Old thoughts and gendered cultural ideologies have been limiting access to education for girls in Ethiopia. Practices like child marriage, a disproportionate work burden for girls, early pregnancy, and social isolation, inhibit the participation of female students in education.

He further accentuated that education is obviously a universal right. It is also a matter of evenhandedness. Hence, at a greater scale, closing gender gaps in education is of principal importance in achieving the aspirations of Africa's Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals.

"Yes, the cumulative effect of every single nation in Africa will help the continent attain what it has long been awaiting agendum. Thus, the socio-cultural, inter-personal, socio-political and psychological dimensions should be central aspects to well address the constraints posed on women in Ethiopia in particular and the continent in general," he added.

It is well recognized that the importance of education in promoting and sustaining both individual and national development is undeniable. Not only is it considered a basic human right, it is also acknowledged to influence a variety of individual, social, economic and life outcomes.

Education is also considered a vehicle in promoting gender equality in various outcomes.

The subsidiary position of women in humanity manifests in various forms like limited economic and political representation, reduced earnings, low self-esteem, almost exclusive responsibility of children and family and other related factors have to be well dealt with if we are to push the country to the required level of success, said Amanuel.

In general, education is a vehicle to empower women and improve their economic outcomes and improve their chances of entering the labor market and promotes entry into more lucrative occupations. On the other hand, this only happens for a minority of women with very high levels of education.

However, education clearly does reduce gender gaps in earnings among those who are employed and thus plays a vital role in diminishing gender inequalities in a range of sectors.

As education unmistakably plays a very important role in buttressing the economic, political and cultural participation of women, the government and/or other concerned parties are expected to attach due emphasis to the sector and provided women with the right place to help them contribute what they have and can do to the overall development of this great nation-Ethiopia.

Without a shadow of doubt, women have an irreplaceable role to play and capacity to undertake a range of activities benefiting the all. Hence, their vital contribution needs to be well tapped.

Equally, the social, political and economic empowerment effects of education on women need to be underlined as they are the bases to bring about real change on the lives of women, which in turn makes an immense contribution to the overall development of a given nation.