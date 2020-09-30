Cameroon: Douala - Collection of Mutilated Bank Notes As Trade

29 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Some young men specialize in the purchase and exchange of mutilated bank notes as a means of living.

Bank notes wear out over time or happen to be depreciated before the normal life span and are constantly replaced by the central bank. This activity has offered an opportunity for business to some young men in Douala who go around collecting depreciated bank notes, of course in exchange for a price, for onwards transmission to the bank authorities for replacement. They go around the quarters with a board on which samples of depreciated bank notes are affixed, asking anyone with a torn or deprecated bank note to come and exchange it, of course for lesser than the phase value of the bank note. They deal with bank notes of all currencies; CFA, Euro, dollars especially.

Kengfack Edith, a mutilated bank note collector, says he has been in the trade for two years and takes care of his wife and two kids from the business. He says he targets a neighbourhood at a time and the next day he targets a different neighbourhood especially markets. On a good gay he says he can make up to ten thousands and on a bad day he makes at least three thousands profit. "When someone comes with a torn bank note, I evaluate it. If it is one thousand, I can propose to buy it for five hundred. The bargain is like in very other business and when we agree on a sum, I pay and collect the bank note," he said. "Some people are difficult in negotiation especially women but others just want to get rid of the bad bank note and that's where I make good business", he added. At the end of the exercise he takes the bank notes to a contact in the central bank who changes the torn bank notes and gives new ones.

Kengfack says he was initiated into the business by a friend after his business went bankrupt and he had no money to carry on. In the beginning he said it was difficult but now he is able to take care of his wife and two children from the business though he complements the trade with other activities. It is worthy to mention that most business people refuse to receive torn bank notes as legal tender suspecting it most have been tampered with by counterfeiters who cut a good bank note into two and join each half to a fake bank note to outplay the vigilance of people.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.