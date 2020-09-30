Ghana: V/R HSWU Chairman to Prioritise Pension Education

Ho — The newly-elected Volta Regional Chairman of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) of the Trades Union Congress, Mr Emmanuel Bugno Gator, has said that educating members on the new pension law will be his priority.

Pursuant to that, he said, he would ensure that a pension desk be established in every health institution in the region.

Mr Gator, 47, a dental technician at the Sogakope District Hospital, was elected together with about 20 other executives of the union in Ho last Tuesday during a regional delegates' conference.

About 120 delegates from the Volta and Oti regions attended the conference.

Mr Gator told the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Ho at the weekend that the union had 2,800 members from 56 branches across the two regions, adding that he would take the appropriate steps to ensure their vigorous participation in matters of the union.

Speaking prior to the elections, the Deputy National Secretary of the HSWU, Mr Franklin Owusu Ansah, said the union's development greatly depended on the standard of education and training of its members.

He said for that reason, the union would always support its members to acquire the relevant skills and knowledge to address the challenges they faced at work.

That, Mr Ansah said, would also help to minimise the violation of their rights on the job.

He said the mother union had so far trained 750 members in 10 selected regions in work-related issues.