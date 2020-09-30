Ghana: Prudential Bank Donates Vehicle Support of 2020 Teacher Prize

29 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Prudential Bank, an indigenous bank, has reiterated its commitment to support and motivate teachers to continue training and developing the country's future leaders.

The Bank's Executive Head of Operations, Mr Thomas Broni, at a ceremony held in Accra during which the bank donated a vehicle to support the 2020 Teacher Prize, said, "Teachers are arguably one of the most important professional groups in the country as they play a crucial role in developing the nation's human resource."

The double-cabin pick-up was presented at the launch of the 2020 teachers' awards ceremony on the theme, 'Teacher leadership in developing crisis education response.'

Mr Broni indicated that a motivated teacher was crucial to a successful classroom engagement, hence the need to support and keep them motivated at all times.

"Teachers give children purpose, set them up for success as citizens and imbue them with the drive to succeed in life. The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and a motivated teacher is that critical component that ensures that children are ready for their future," he said.

Mr Broni emphasised that the bank had over the years supported the Teacher Prize because of its belief and conviction in the important role teachers played in the society.

"For us at Prudential Bank, it has always been evident that this nation's biggest resource lies with the men and women who selflessly nurture the next generation of leaders," he said.

Mr Christian Addai-Poku, Acting Executive Secretary of the National Teaching Council, said teachers had been at the forefront of providing support for learners even in this period when the world was faced with the Coronavirus.

