Ghana: Talented Avayevu Knocks On Doors of B. Satellites

Many Ghanaians might not be familiar with the name - Hope Kodzo Avayevu. He may not be a house-hold name yet; but very soon he would explode into the limelight and become one of the nation's finest youth players.

A fabulously carved attacking midfielder - endowed with adroit dribbling skill, mesmerising runs, speed and dexterity on the ball, Avayevu is steadily blossoming into a player of the first water.

Owned by Faith Soccer Academy, the midfielder-cum-attacker was loaned to Bechem United last year and featured in the Normalisation Cup tournament - becoming the toast of fans and a big target of Asante Kotoko.

Avayevu also endeared himself to the US soccer populace after spraying the field with his dribbling acumen and tantalizing footwork when he participated in the 2019 Dallas Cup with the youth team of Bechem United.

The hardworking team-player is knocking hard on the doors of the national Under-20 side, Black Satellites, and could be the team's leading light when offered the opportunity by Coach

"I'm eager to play for the youth national team. I'm hungry to carve a niche for myself and make Ghana proud.

"Getting into the national team has been my dream and once I get the opportunity, I will work harder to put the team on top and become one of the finest," Avayevu, who turns 18 on October 19, next month, told the Times Sports at the weekend.

Aside his vast skill and flair, the versatile player is a good shooter, great passer as well as a phenomenaldead-ball taker.

The selfless stamina-filled offensive midfielder is said to be on the radar of top German side Bayern Munich, North Texas of the USA and Spain's Leganes.

It is the expectation of Ghanaians that Avayevu be given the opportunity in the Satellites for him to unleash his immense talent to the success of the nation.