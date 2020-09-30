Ethiopians Celebrate Demera, Eve of Meskel Festival

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopians have celebrated Demera, the eve of the annual Meskel festival last Saturday.

The festival was celebrated at Meskel square in the presence of Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, President Sahle-Work Zewde and Adanech Abebie, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa.

On the occasion, Abune Mathias called on political parties to sit down together and find solution for their differences and the youth to refrain from destructive activities.

Stating that nothing is more important for the country than to strengthen unity, he urged intellectuals, political elites and the media to distance themselves from issues widening differences.

Adanech Abebie, deputy mayor of Addis Ababa city, for her part stressed the need to stand together and strengthen unity to beat poverty. She also called on the haves to share with the have-nots during the festival.

Meskel (True Cross) holiday marks the finding of the cross that Jesus was crucified on. It is a magnificent carnival celebrated for two subsequent days.

The eve of the festival is known as Demera, a bonfire which is lit before the end of the day to symbolize the smoke that led Empress Eleni to the true cross.

Meskel was inscribed in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013.