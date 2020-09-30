Ethiopians Celebrate Demera, Eve of Meskel Festival

30 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopians have celebrated Demera, the eve of the annual Meskel festival last Saturday.

The festival was celebrated at Meskel square in the presence of Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, President Sahle-Work Zewde and Adanech Abebie, Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa.

On the occasion, Abune Mathias called on political parties to sit down together and find solution for their differences and the youth to refrain from destructive activities.

Stating that nothing is more important for the country than to strengthen unity, he urged intellectuals, political elites and the media to distance themselves from issues widening differences.

Adanech Abebie, deputy mayor of Addis Ababa city, for her part stressed the need to stand together and strengthen unity to beat poverty. She also called on the haves to share with the have-nots during the festival.

Meskel (True Cross) holiday marks the finding of the cross that Jesus was crucified on. It is a magnificent carnival celebrated for two subsequent days.

The eve of the festival is known as Demera, a bonfire which is lit before the end of the day to symbolize the smoke that led Empress Eleni to the true cross.

Meskel was inscribed in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.