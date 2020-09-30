Zimbabwe: Zifa Draw Up Women's Football Plan

THE ZIFA technical department say they are almost done with crafting four-year strategic plan for the women's football that was requested by CAF.

Last week, FIFA held a virtual meeting with Moroccan officials to discuss details of their women's football plan that will cost US$6 million in the next four years.

The North African country have announced an ambitious programme that will see thousands of coaches being trained to coach women's football from grassroots.

ZIFA technical director, Wilson Mtekede, said the working document was being finalised.

"In terms of strategic plan, we are almost done. We have covered a lot of ground. It is crucial, in terms of planning women's football, to have this technical working document," said Mtekede.

"As far as women's football is concerned we have scored a number of success (stories) but FIFA and CAF now require a strategic plan with detailed timelines.

"We should be able to put together a programme in black and white from grassroots up to elite level.

"We are looking at the coaching education, too, the impact of women's football in the communities and at national level."

The Mighty Warriors have done relatively well in the country.

They made history when they qualified for the 2016 Olympic Games.

"We are working on a document, technically and administratively, it is a good and positive development which will definitely improve the women's game," said Mtekede.

"At this level, it's still the formative stage but, obviously, we will consider the buy-in from the women's football stakeholders."

Already, CAF have launched the women's Champions League which will start next year.

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, says the association will complement FIFA and CAF efforts of increasing investment in women's football by also providing a subsidy at national level.

"We will sponsor all women's football activities this year to encourage participation at all levels, be it for players, technical staff or administrators."