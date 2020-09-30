Zimbabwe: Lawyer Accused of Threatening Colleague

Harare lawyer, Everson Round Samukange, who is facing a charge of threatening to kill a fellow lawyer, Mr Christos Alexander Venturas, has made an application for exception to all the charges.

Samukange is alleged to have sent a live bullet wrapped in a letter containing death threats to Mr Venturas, a partner at Venturas and Samukange law firm, to stop him from pursuing the recovery of money he allegedly stole from the law firm he used to work for.

Samukange also reportedly wrote another letter to Mr Venturas, accusing him of persecuting black people at his law firm, saying he should return to Greece.

Samukange, is a nephew to a senior partner at Venturas and Samukange, Mr Jonathan Samukange. He is jointly charged with Theresa Machawira on charges of extortion, fraud and money laundering involving US$294 031.

His lawyer, Advocate Fadzai Mahere, told the court that the charge sheets did not disclose any offence committed by her client.

She pleaded with the court to quash all the charges against her client saying there was improper splitting of the charges. Advocate Mahere said the charge sheet did not make reference to any misrepresentation at all.

"The charge sheet does not show the contents of the letter and the accused needs to know its contents. The misrepresentation factor and prejudice are missing in the charge sheet of fraud," she said.

She further stated that the charge sheet did not specify what the unlawful activity was.

Responding to the application, prosecutor Mr Michael Reza told the court that the defence was under the illusion that the accused was charged with extortion whereas he was facing attempted extortion charges.

Mr Reza said the defence's application was based on triable issues.

"There is nothing worth considering on this application and it should be dismissed," he said.