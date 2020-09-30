Ghana: Man Grabbed for Attempting to Smuggle Wee Into Police Cells

29 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A man, who allegedly attempted to smuggle some substance, suspected to be cannabis, and other contraband goods, into the Kaneshie Police cells, has been arrested.

Nurudeen Arafat, 21, allegedly concealed the cannabis, quantities of amphetamines and diazepam tablets, and a packet of cigarettes with a lighter in an empty sachet water bag.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview in Accra yesterday, said the suspect was in custody assisting in investigations.

At about 6pm last Friday, she said Arafat went to the Kaneshie Police station to give the contraband goods to an inmate whose name was given only as Manaf on remand for robbery.

DSP Tenge said the police found the cannabis and other contraband goods in the bag and arrested Arafat.

The Police PRO said the suspected cannabis would be taken to the forensic laboratory for examination.

