South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 672 572 Cases of Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 672 572 with 903 new cases identified since the last report.

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 81 more COVID-19 related deaths: 8 from Eastern Cape, 10 from Northern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, 8 from North West, 6 from Western Cape and 5 from the Free State. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 667.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Or recoveries now stand at 606 520 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.