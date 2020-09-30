South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 672 572 Cases of Covid-19

Chris Allen/MSF
Health Promotion Officer Bhekinkosi Xulu spreads information about COVID-19 in rural Mbongolwane.
29 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 672 572 with 903 new cases identified since the last report.

Click here for a breakdown of case numbers, deaths and recoveries per province.

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 81 more COVID-19 related deaths: 8 from Eastern Cape, 10 from Northern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, 8 from North West, 6 from Western Cape and 5 from the Free State. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 667.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Or recoveries now stand at 606 520 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

More on This
Second Wave of Covid-19 Infections = New Rules for South Africa?
Rural South Africa and Covid-19 - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Economic Relief from Covid-19 a Priority for South African Govt
Is the Worst of Africa's Covid-19 Outbreak Over?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.