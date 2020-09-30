Ethiopia Marks the World Tourism Day in Jigjiga Town

Ethiopia marked the 41st World Tourism Day for 33rd round in Jigjiga Town under the theme "Tourism and Rural Development" in the presence of high ranking government officials and international gusts.

Chief Administrators of SNNP, Oromia, Harari Regional States, Ristu Yirdaw, Shemelis Abdissa, Ourdin Bedri and Minister of Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Hirut Kassaw attended the national World Tourism Day festival in Jigjiga town, Somali Regional State.

The high officials along with Somali Region Chief Administrator, Mustefe Oumer have put a cornerstone in the town for the construction of Jigjiga Town Cultural Center.

Various events including photo exhibition and symposium depicting cultural values of Somali Regional held as part of the celebration.