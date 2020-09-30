Ethiopia Marks the World Tourism Day in Jigjiga Town

30 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia marked the 41st World Tourism Day for 33rd round in Jigjiga Town under the theme "Tourism and Rural Development" in the presence of high ranking government officials and international gusts.

Chief Administrators of SNNP, Oromia, Harari Regional States, Ristu Yirdaw, Shemelis Abdissa, Ourdin Bedri and Minister of Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Hirut Kassaw attended the national World Tourism Day festival in Jigjiga town, Somali Regional State.

The high officials along with Somali Region Chief Administrator, Mustefe Oumer have put a cornerstone in the town for the construction of Jigjiga Town Cultural Center.

Various events including photo exhibition and symposium depicting cultural values of Somali Regional held as part of the celebration.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.