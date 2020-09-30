Ethiopia: Nation Striving to Build Well-Equipped, Modern Police Forces

ADDIS ABABA - Modernizing policing services and empowering law enforcers are crucial for they are important elements of the ongoing reform, so said Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister.

His remark was made at a panel discussion themed 'police for country and the public' held here yesterday.

Building the capacities of security institutions play significant role in helping achieve the reform agendas, said the Deputy Prime Minister. And, strengthening technologically-sophisticated police force is of greater significance to ensure the safety and security of the public which Demeke said his government is working for its realization.

Endashaw Tassew, Federal Police Commissioner General for his part said that establishing community based police service is the primary goal of the Commission. The police structure should be organized and mentored in such a way that it could give a holistic service of ensuring the citizens' safety.

Endashaw explained that the commission is working to establish modern, impartial and organized police institutions. "Policing service is meant to safeguard the peace and safety of the public from all threats and dangers. They have to help the citizen during State of Emergency and safeguard their safety too.

He also added that re-shuffling the existing structure and strengthening coordination among other institutions is being made. This could help tackle the existing wrongdoings witnessed in policing services, as to him.

He also mentioned that the Police University College is striving to create well-informed police personnel.

"The police science they study will help them investigate complicated crimes and take proactive measurements against it. Publishing regulations and manuals that govern the profession will also be formulated. The manuals would simplify the complexity in the area. It would also boost the professional ethics of the police members."

Muferiat Kamil, Minister of Ministry of Peace, for her part said that the primary duty of the police is protecting the safety of the public. "The duty of a police is safety service delivery". Thus, building strong police institution that adapts to changes is a critical issue in this regard, she said.

Government officials, diplomats, religious leaders, police staffs, and political parties have attended the panel discussion.