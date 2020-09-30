Ethiopia: Tourism Potential Opening the Way for Economic Integration

One is tired of listing the tangible and intangible cultural and historical heritages and assets with which Ethiopia is bedecked. So the saying goes, "There is time for all," this great nation is advancing towards development and prosperity withstanding inside out ups and downs at its every nook and cranny.

The neglected places at every corner of the nation have now been well eyed at and started bearing fruits.

As the nation is the summation of its regions, the latter have enjoyed receiving the rectitude of prosperity. Since the official launch of the program entitled "Dine for Ethiopia" is very promising and appealing, treks have been stepped up and dawn of hope is flourishing to make the nation as affluent as possible. Next to the capital of the nation via implementing Sheger beautification and Entoto mesmerizing panoramic view projects, the program has embraced selected sites as a startup, of course, like Wonchi, Koysha and Gorgora across the nation.

The potential areas for the national development and progress are now being visited by foreign investors and business delegations with a view to beefing up the capacity towards attracting foreign currency. The coming of Sudanese Business Delegation and their visiting of various potential tourist attraction sites as well as the newly recruited sites for huge national projects is a case in point in this regard.

In fact, the delegation came to Ethiopia with a mission to visit the country in a bid to explore investment opportunities, which in turn helps enhance Ethio-Sudanese cooperation in tourism industry in particular and in various sectors in general. They also wholeheartedly elucidated that Ethiopia and Sudanese firms are keen to boost partnership to develop the tourism industry in both countries.

Undeniably, the relation between the people of Ethiopia and Sudan is historical, longstanding and tied in blood. Hence, it is quite important and lucrative to turn the strong tie they have been maintaining since long back to investment and economic cooperation. Such an alluring and rewarding sector unquestionably helps even the Horn reap the fruit of moving in harmony and consolidating cooperation in a range of aspects.

Taking the significance of running activities in a well-coordinated manner for common growth in mind, the delegation has visited tourism potential places, which are prioritized areas for tourism development, to draw important lessons and get familiarized themselves for further steps.

The government selected the places where the delegation visited and they are of paramount potential for the development of international resorts, hotels and recreational areas with global standards.

Since the tourism sector started flourishing more than ever before amid the pandemic even, Ethiopia has to well intensify its efforts to effectively exploit its enormous potential of this smokeless sector, inspire investors and other interested parties in embarking on capital in hotels, resorts, beach development and other related tourism-oriented investments.

It is also a very positive reflection of the well-established tourism development roadmap in a bid to push the country steps forward and help it climb up the ladder of success in all aspects.

Here, the major focus of the tourism industry is creating an enabling condition and supporting the sector to enhance its competitiveness and benefit the nation in general and its citizens residing at the environs of the project areas in particular.

The extensive engagement of foreign investors in various sectors in Ethiopia, like the Sudanese ones, needs to be taken as a good opportunity and should be well consolidated.