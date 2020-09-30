Ethiopia: Institute Highlights Skilled Human Power Demand for Tourism Development

Catering and Tourism Training Institute (CTTI) indicated that it is working to meet the growing demand of skilled human capital through productive cooperation among stakeholders.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald Institute Deputy General-Director, Gezahegn Abate said that though expansion of hotels across the nation is increasingly witnessed and growing time after time, fulfilling them with the required facilities and skilled human power is a trying one for various reasons.

According to him, as Ethiopia is a country which have unique cultural heritage, rich history and remarkable biodiversity coupled with favorable tourist destination, its nine precious UNESCO heritages have been registered in World Heritage Sites more than any other country in Africa.

Moreover, the nation is blessed with unique heritage and cuisine, together with an ancient coffee culture and thriving arts and crafts scene. This indicates that the Ethiopians lifestyle has much to offer curious visitors.

It is high time to provide the sector with skilled human power as both star hotels and lodges are abundantly found at every corner of the country.

The Catering and Tourism Training Institute (CTTI) will start training tourism and hospitality professionals at a first-degree level if it is licensed and approved by the Council of Ministers.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the establishment regulation of the Institute was sent to the Council of Ministers on August 30, 2019, for final approval. The amendment will enable the Institute to upgrade its level of training, which was previously limited to the diploma level. Holding a diploma from the Institute, the trainees will then get a first degree from the Technical and Vocational Educational Training Institutes (TVET).

"The Institute will provide trainees with the required facilitates such as dormitories and food services by its own right," said Gezahegn.

The hospitality and tourism sector is one of the areas that has attracted renewed focus from the current economic reform agenda of the administration. The agenda identified the sector's potential to bring foreign currency and create more jobs.

The Institute also formulated short, medium and long-term plans, pre-service and in-service training to produce skilled manpower required by the industry. The institute is also undertaking studies and researches to enhance the growth and development of the hotel and tourism sector.

It has also provided tourist service rendering organizations with consultancy services.

It also organizes seminars, symposiums, and workshops on major current issues, research findings and new concepts related to the hotel and tourism sector in cooperation with concerned bodies.

"As an institute working in the catering sector, we enhance the quality of services, develop training capability by building capability through the use of the latest technologies and other means, we also link up and set good relationship with local and foreign institutions with similar objectives," he added.

He further noted that CTTI is capacitating companies and various stakeholders involved in the tourism and hospitality industry in training and technology transfer. To achieve this goal effectively, it has a cluster of institutes, with its satellite establishments in nine regional states and two city administrations. Those institutes which are scattered across the country are currently playing a vital role in developing and capacitating the key actors in the sector.

"Over the last 51 years, CTTI has been working with the objective of producing skilled manpower in the tourism and hospitality industry, in bid to lighten the path of industry," he concluded.