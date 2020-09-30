Ethiopia: Preparation Underway for Safe Schools Reopening

ADDIS ABABA - Addis Ababa Education Bureau stated that it has finalized preparations to reopen schools stringently following the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Abebe Cherinet, Bureau Communication Director told The Ethiopian Herald that schools are going to be reopened on 10th November, 2020 through meticulously following the recommendations of Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

He noted that the Bureau undertook different awareness creation schemes at different levels along with stakeholders, and identified types of supports for each public and private schools found in the capital to enhance their capacity of preventing the pandemic's transmission.

He stressed that the Bureau planned to provide schools with follow up and support based on the resource, number of classes and student ratios.

"There will be schools at which education will be provided on a shift-basis depending on the condition of schools and the same measures would be taken both in public and private schools in this regard. Apart from pursuing their education, the opening of schools is so crucial to the students' psychological wellbeing," he added.

He indicated that disinfection activities will be carried out at school compounds and classrooms properly and the Bureau is going to supply sanitizing materials in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and community at large.

According to Abebe, the construction of new school buildings, renting buildings for additional classrooms and increasing the number of classrooms have been undertaken so as to reduce the size of students per classroom.

Also, the Ministry of Education (MoE) on its Facebook page announced yesterday that all-round preparation is underway for safe reopening of schools long-closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Eng. Getahun Mekuriya said that a committee comprising members from various sectors is fully delegated to ensure whether schools are adequately prepared to resume the teaching-learning process.

Parents would highly get engaged in the process, the Minister indicated, adding that Ministries of Health, Education, and other administrative entities are represented in the Committee.

The Committee will assess the delivery of materials that the Ministry has dispatched over the next three weeks, coordinate other supports, make sure if the necessary inputs are in place, and evaluate the overall preparation of schools to restart education.

The result of the evaluation of the Committee is decisive to reopen the schools, it added.

Parents' Committee at private schools should green light the reopening of the schools after a thorough evaluation, and if the respective Committee finds the preparation adequate.