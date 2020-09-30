Ethiopian to Resume Flight to Victoria Falls

30 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced the resumption of its flight services to Victoria Falls, African's most spectacular natural sites, effective 06 October, 2020. According to a statement of the airlines, facemasks will be mandatory for travel.

The airlines also requested customers to satisfy destination entry requirements such as PCR COVID-19 clearance certificate issued by the recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure.

Ethiopian, Africa's largest airline, also expressed its readiness to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff.

In related development, the Airlines also announced plan to start cargo service to Mauritius effective from 2 October.

Ethiopian has a developed pan- African passenger and cargo network. It also serves 127 other international destinations across five continents with a fleet which includes modern and environmentally-friendly aircraft.

Mauritius' imports grew by eight per cent to $5.6 billion in 2018. The Indian Ocean island nation imports mineral fuels, oils and distillation products.

Other major Mauritian imports include machinery such as vehicles, nuclear reactors, boilers, electrical and electronic equipment, as well as fish including crustaceans, molluscs and aquatic invertebrates.

