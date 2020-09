ADDIS ABABA - The House of Peoples' Representative has provided 3 million Birr support for people affected by the recent flood in Afar State.

A delegation led by Speaker of the House, Tagesse Chafo yesterday has visited the state to see people affected by the recent flooding, as it is posted on the facebook page of HPR.

Following the visit, the Speaker handed over a 3 million Birr cheque to Awol Arba, Chief Administrator of the State.