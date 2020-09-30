Somalia: Galmudug Leader Arrives in Mogadishu Set to Meet President Farmajo

30 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A delegation led by the Galmudug State of Somalia leader Ahmed Abdi Kariye (Qor-qor) has arrived in Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu.

The delegation led by president Qor-qor has been warmly welcomed by MPs from both the lower house and the upper house and other federal government officials at Aden Adde international airport.

Ahmed Qoor Qoor is expected to be joined by other regional states leaders in the coming days and hold talks with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

The visit comes barely less than two weeks after President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo alongside the five regional states presidents and the governor of Benadir agreed a revised election model which was later approved by a joint Somali parliament session on Saturday.

The electoral process is expected to start from November 2020 with Presidential elections coming in February next year.

There already some candidates who have declared interest in running for the presidency in the coming elections including the former prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire who was ousted in a controversial no-confidence vote by the parliament in July this year.

