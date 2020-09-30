Liberia: American Joins Grand Kru Senatorial Race?

29 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor And Othello B. Garblah

-As NEC investigates today

The Hearing Officer at the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Muana Ville will today, September 30, listen toa complaint against one of the senatorial contenders, Dr. Alfred Segbe, in the pending Grand Kru County December 08, 2020, Special Senatorial election. The complaint against Dr. Segbe is an American citizen.

The complaint which was filed by another candidate, Lawrence Snor Clake alleges that Dr. Segbe is an American citizen who is venturing in the political space of the country at the expense of natural and true born citizens who are willing to serve the people.

According to a communication written on September 29, 2020, under the signature of Mr. Emmanuel K. Kerkula, Chief Dispute Hearing Clerk, Mr. Clake listed a seven count objections against Dr. Segbe.

The case between the two rival candidates which is due to begin hearing at 4PM local time on Wednesday comes at the time the Supreme Court has announced that it will hear all cases involving disputes.

The petition further that Dr. Segbe holds an official passport of the United States something which puts him in contravention of Article 30 of the 1986 Constitution of the Republic of Liberia. The Constitution stipulates that "Only citizens of Liberia shall be eligible for election to the National Legislature of Liberia".

The petitioner and or objector who is calling for NEC to disqualify or withdraw Dr. Segbe's nomination claimed to have in their possession copies of Dr. Segbe's American passport and the Immigration Entry Form filed in by him upon arrival at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) indicating that he is an American citizen.

