Liberia: Supreme Court Will Hear All Electoral Cases

29 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

-Chief Justice Korkpor

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia His Honor Justice Francis Korkpor, has disclosed during the special sitting session at the Supreme Court that the Court will only give opinions on cases about elections, while Justices are on break.

According to Chief Justice Korkpor, despite the break and due to the pending special senatorial election on December 8, 2020, the Supreme Court will still hear cases emanating from the polls because they are critical to the peace of the country.

"I have already called Justice JamesettaWolokollie, who is on medical leave, because of the many election cases coming to this honorable court, as you are aware last week Friday, the Collaborating Political Parties filed a writ of mandamus," the Chief Justice said here on Monday, 28 September while speaking in the chambers of the High Court.

He explained that though the special senatorial election was moved from October 8 to December 8, 2020, the Court will remain open during and after the election to hear disputes that may emerge.

"I will like to assure the public that this court will always be the court that will decide based on what it sees and what law and facts are applicable," Chief Justice Korkpor added.

He called on lawyers not to harbor fear, noting that if lawyers are to judge the court, it should be from a standpoint rather than assumption.

The Chief Justice continued that Justices at the Supreme Court are more concerned of their role, being the court of last result, so they will hear all election-related cases, saying "We want to assure the public that we will do the right thing."

Last Friday, the Collaborating Politick Parties (CPP) filed a Writ of Mandamus before the Supreme Court, praying on the High Court to instruct the National Elections Commission to, among other concerns, clean up the Voter Roll before the December election.

The CPP includes the Unity Party (UP), Liberty Party (LP), Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the All Liberia Party (ALP). In their joint petition, they said, "cleaning the Voter's Roll will clothe the process with credibility, accountability and fairness and is in furtherance of Chapter 1, Article 1 of the 1986 Constitution."

The petition is presently before Chamber Justice of the Supreme Court, Associate Justice Sie-A-NyeneGyapayYuoh.

