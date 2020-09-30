Egypt: President Sisi Reallocates 3 State-Owned Land Plots for Public Purposes

President Sisi reallocates 3 state-owned land plots for public purposes

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued presidential Decree no. 563/2020 to re-allocate 7,457.37 feddans of state-owned land in Fayyoum to be used by the Ministry of Military Production.

The president also issued presidential Decree no. 564/2020 reallocating two plots of state-owned land in Sharkia and Luxor to be used by the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade for setting up new logistics zones.

Sisi also issued presidential Decree no. 565/2020, reassigning 85.32 feddans of state-owned land along Cairo-Suez road to be used by the New Urban Communities Authority.