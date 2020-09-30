Egypt: President Sisi Reallocates 3 State-Owned Land Plots for Public Purposes

30 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Sisi reallocates 3 state-owned land plots for public purposes

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued presidential Decree no. 563/2020 to re-allocate 7,457.37 feddans of state-owned land in Fayyoum to be used by the Ministry of Military Production.

The president also issued presidential Decree no. 564/2020 reallocating two plots of state-owned land in Sharkia and Luxor to be used by the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade for setting up new logistics zones.

Sisi also issued presidential Decree no. 565/2020, reassigning 85.32 feddans of state-owned land along Cairo-Suez road to be used by the New Urban Communities Authority.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.