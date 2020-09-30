Egypt's Sisi Discusses Libya and GERD With UK's Johnson

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Tuesday29/9/2020 a phone call from United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson to exchange views on a number of regional and international files, topped by the situation in Libya, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi in statements.

During the phone call, President Sisi asserted Egypt's firm and strategic stand towards the Libyan crisis, which aims at restoring stability and security in the war-torn country.

President Sisi also called on all Libyan parties to positively interact with each other on the different tracks emanating from the Berlin Summit and the Cairo Declaration with a view to holding presidential and parliamentary elections in March.

These elections will signal the beginning of a new stage for the Libyan people towards achieving peace and stability and restoring the pillars of the national state and putting an end to the utter chaos caused by the spread of terrorist groups in the country, the president said.

For his part, Johnson expressed his support for Egypt's genuine efforts to resolve the Libyan crisis, the spokesman said.

The two sides also agreed on continuing joint consultations and coordination in this regard, the spokesman added.

As for the Middle East peace process, they stressed the importance of galvanizing collective international action for resuming negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

Talks also took up the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) problem. President Sisi stressed the utmost importance of the water issue for the Egyptian people as a matter of national security.

Sisi also made it clear that Egypt sticks to its water rights via reaching a legal agreement that establishes clear rules for the process of filling and operating the dam and achieves the common interests of all parties.

The phone call also focused on an array of bilateral issues in the security, military and tourism areas in light of the notable development of relations between the two countries in the recent period.

Johnson also stressed Britain's keenness to develop joint cooperation with Egypt in the various domains.