Egypt: IMF Praises Egypt's Measures in Response to Covid-19 Crisis

30 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

IMF praises Egypt's measures in response to COVID-19 crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lauded the swift measures taken by Egypt to cushion the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Egypt, a total of $6.13 billion has been allocated by the government to alleviate the impact of the pandemic, the IMF said in a research published on its website under the title "Social Spending for Inclusive Growth in the Middle East and Central Asia".

An approximate sum of $528 million has been allocated to support the healthcare sector, by providing immediate medical supplies and disbursing bonuses to medical staff working on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis, the research said.

Monthly grants for three months totaling $93 (EGP 1,500) has been extended to day-laborers and irregular workers, and pensions increased by 14 percent, it added.

The research noted that targeted cash transfers were also set up to reach vulnerable families.

