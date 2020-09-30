Zimbabwe: Women Take the Lead in Pfumvudza Programme

Women are taking the lead in implementing Government programmes and constitute the biggest percentage of farmers who have received training on the Pfumvudza concept, Zanu PF secretary for Women's Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona, has said.

Launching the Pfumvudza concept for women at Mutumba Primary School in Shamva North, Cde Chinomona urged those in attendance to take advantage of opportunities availed by the Government to improve their standard of living.

The launch was a follow-up to a national launch by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in Guruve recently.

The province has received 110 motorbikes for Agritex extension workers to ensure that they are able to reach every farmer involved in the Pfumvudza programme.

"Women are very important and I have come to encourage you not to be left behind. Don't be famous in your community for being first on the list of recipients of aid. Pfumvudzi does not require you to have cattle or tractors for tilling the land, you just need your hands," she said.

"The burden of hunger in the family is shouldered by women. A woman is stripped of her motherhood when she fails to provide food for her children. Government is saying no to hunger and you only need to plant a small portion to achieve great yields.

"When every family is food secure, the Government will not spend a lot of money importing grains and it will direct that money to other developmental issues. The wise have already prepared their land while doubting Thomases are still just talking and trying to discredit the programme.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in his speech at the United Nations, said he wants to uplift women. He established a Women's Bank and it is up to us to make use of it. The bank will not come to our houses, but we are the ones who should go there. What else do you want the President to do?" Cde Chinomona urged women to stop hating and pulling each other down because men take advantage that women don't support each other.

She commended the Zanu PF Women's League in the province for sewing about 7 500 face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

She warned people against selling Pfumvudza inputs, saying those caught doing so would be arrested.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said the province had a target of getting 300 000 households involved in the Pfumvudza programme and 40 000 had already completed land preparations.

So far, 196 557 farmers have been trained in the province and 101 326 are women.

"The challenge is that although women are at the forefront of Government programmes, only a few have ownership of farms," she said.

"Most farms are registered in the name of men. My office will ensure that in land allocation, women are represented to ensure equality."

The programme was launched in Ward 26 at the house of Ms Shingirai Zuze of Zvomuya Village.

She started the concept in 2008 after failing to secure cattle or tractors for tilling.

"I copied my neighbour and I encourage other farmers to use this method because it provides a high yield despite low rainfall."

Fifty farmers, who have completed land preparation in ward 26, received inputs and food hampers.