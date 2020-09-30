Zimbabwe: Vambe Speaks On Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Preps

ZIMBABWE'S chef de mission for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Ignatius Vambe says there is need to step up preparations for athletes now in anticipation of resumption of qualifiers.

The Games were moved to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chef de mission and the Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee had a virtual meeting yesterday on how they would proceed ahead of the chef de mission meeting for representatives from different countries scheduled for October 26.

Zimbabwe are still chasing for qualification for the Games. They missed out on the targeted qualifying event, which was set for Dubai in March after it was cancelled.

The targeted athletes have not had a chance for proper training in their last few months due the Covid-19 pandemic.

They could not travel for another competition, a Para athletics event last month but they are hopeful they can get a chance early next year.

So far they have shortlisted a number of hopefuls they believe stand a chance of making the Games in athletics and powerlifting.

Vambe said the ball is in their court to ensure they help athletes find qualifying events as Government continues to support their efforts to qualify for the Games rescheduled for next year.

"Now we need to step up our preparations, the Government has relaxed some of the conditions in terms of movement and opening up of some disciplines. So we plan to have training camps and keep our ears open for those competitions that will act as qualifiers.

"We are looking at starting camps as early as November. Unlike the Dubai event where we had limited time, I think this time we will have more time... so soon after the chefs de mission meeting, we are definitely in competition mode.

"The good thing is Government is behind us, they have given us the go ahead in terms of funding, now what is left are the qualifiers," said Vambe.