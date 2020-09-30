Zimbabwe: Relief for Local Caddies

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association have been given the green-light to bring back caddies, open club restaurants and host competitions by the Government.

Paddington Muchenje, a caddie, said this was a welcome move.

"We are happy with the move but we are also looking forward to the club captains, and management, to review the amounts we are entitled to," he said.

"Things are changing and, maybe, they should just a foreign currency component for the services."

Falcon Golf Club caddie, Lucky Maziso, said they were now looking forward to going back to work after spending about seven months at home.

"We were at home as we were not allowed near the courses but the Government has now done us a favour and we hope to resume work soon," he said.

"There is also need for us to remain calm and observe the rules of the Covid-19."

ZGA president, Mufaro Chivonivoni, wrote to the provincial presidents, club managers and administrators to notify them about the new development.

"We are now on the road to getting back to where we were before," he wrote.

"It will take a bit of time for things to go back to where we were used to be.

"Certain things might not go back to how they used to be, but I think we are in the right direction."

As part of the conditions, caddies will have to maintain a two-metre gap with the golfer at all times.

Cleaning of golf balls and clubs will remain the sole responsibility of the golfer.

The caddies are also required to place the bag at the tee-off marker and immediately step two metres away from the golfers.

Around the greens, golfers are expected to carefully repair ball marks without getting too close to fellow players and caddies.

Meanwhile, Greg Bentley will be only local professional golfer in the Vodacom Championship Reloaded which tees off this morning at the Huddle Park Golf Club.