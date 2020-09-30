Egypt reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday 29/9/2020 that 124 new Corona virus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases in Egypt since the beginning of the outbreak to 103,079.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 13 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,914.

As many as 508 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 96,094 so far, the spokesman said.