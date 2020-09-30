Egyptian, Austrian FMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties over phone

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had phone talks on Tuesday 29/9/2020 with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallen berg on a host of issues of mutual interest and means of strengthening bilateral ties.

In statements, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said that the two ministers lauded the deeply-rooted and timely-honoured relations between Cairo and Vienna, in addition to the continued consultations between the Egyptian president and the Austrian chancellor on bilateral relations and regional issues.

During the phone call, Shoukry said Egypt is looking forward to restoring the Austrian tourist inflow to tourist destinations in Egypt that applied a raft of strict anti-COVID-19 measures.

For his part, Schallenberg expressed his country's appreciation of ties with Egypt, saying he is keen on consolidating bilateral relations and opening up new horizons of cooperation.

Regarding regional issues, Shoukry reviewed with Schallenberg Egypt's all-round vision on the whole conditions in the region, including the latest developments in Libya, the spokesman said.

They also discussed efforts to make tangible progress on the various tracks in Libya in accordance with the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and the Cairo Declaration that aim at reaching an overall and lasting political settlement to the Libyan crisis, he added.

Shoukry also reiterated Egypt's firm stance toward the Palestinian cause and its unstinting support for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights and efforts to achieve stability, peace and security in the region, the spokesman said.

The telephone conversation also took up the rapid and worrying developments between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the "Nagorno-Karabakh", a landlocked region in the South Caucasus, he added.

They stressed the importance of halting further escalations, urging the two disputing parties to exercise self-restraint, the spokesman concluded.