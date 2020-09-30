South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested for a Cit Robbery That Occurred On Monday in Burgersfort, Limpopo

29 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Six alleged cash-in-transit robbers have been arrested following a cash-in-transit robbery that occurred at R555 Road in Burgersfort, Limpopo on Monday, 28 September 2020. Some of the stolen money was recovered while five unlicensed firearms with ammunition and five vehicles have also been seized.

It is reported that just after 18:30 on Monday, unknown number of suspects robbed security guards of undisclosed amount of money after allegedly using explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle.

The province immediately implemented the 72-Hour Activation Plan to mobilise Limpopo's Crime Intelligence, Highway Patrol and Tracking Team, Polokwane Air wing as well as Pretoria and Ekhurhuleni Tactical Response Teams. The team followed up on intelligence which led them to Polokwane, Mokopane and Lebowakgomo where six suspects were arrested at their hideouts.

The police confiscated at the scenes, five vehicles, of which four are suspected to have been robbed from their owners while the fifth belongs to one of the suspects. Five unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as undisclosed amount of money were also seized.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has appreciated the swift implementation of the 72-Hour Activation Plan which resulted in the arrests of the six suspects. "We will continue to be vigilant and to heighten targeted operations to counter CIT robberies in the build-up to festive season," said General Sitole.

The public is encouraged to send tip-offs utilizing the MySAPS App or to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

