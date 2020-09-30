South Africa: Open Letter to University Vice-Chancellors - Adjust the Entrance Goalposts to Allow for Covid-19

30 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mmusi Maimane

My appeal is for universities to give students access not dependent entirely on the 2020 matric results - that would be unfair. Those results are not likely to be an accurate reflection of student ability and effort. The pandemic has removed the prospects of that for many poor and working-class students in the system.

Dear university vice-chancellors,

It is commonly accepted that the school-leaver certificate determines qualification; it determines access to university and it additionally determines access to competitive programmes offered by the various universities - programmes with limited seats and with lifetime rewards that are sizeable.

Education is supposed to be the great equaliser; it is meant to be a fair chance at access to upward mobility through individual effort, talent and creativity. Ideally, the school-leaving exams should be carried out on an even playing field, but this is South Africa and the playing field hasn't been even since the policy of Bantu education was introduced in 1953.

In addition to the already unequal playing field, it is clear that this year in particular escalated the problems and accentuated the education gap. While the closure of schools was necessary, especially during the Covid-19 surge, we cannot ignore...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Kenya President to Sign French Consortium Loan for Infrastructure
First Woman Prime Minister Appointed in Togo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.