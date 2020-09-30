Nigeria: Buhari to Present 2021 Appropriation Bill to National 'Assembly Next Week, Says Lawan

President Muhamnadu Buhari will present the 2021 budget estimate to the National Assembly next week, Senate President Ahmad Lawan has disclosed.

Lawan, who spoke at the resumption of Senate plenary after a two-month long vacation, told his colleagues that he's aware that President Muhammadu Buhari will lay the 2021 Appropriation Bill before the two chambers of the National Assembly next week.

He said the budget proposal will be subjected to scrutiny by relevant committees of the upper legislative chamber from October to November during which heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will be expected to defend their estimates.

According to him, the Appropriation Bill is expected to be passed in the early week of December "so that it can be transmitted to the President for his assent before the end of 2020".

