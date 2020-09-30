Liberia: Rep. Fallah Calls On Supporters to Make Senator Dillon the 'Shortest Serving' Senator in Liberia's History

Bentol City — Representative Thomas Fallah(Montserrado County District#5) is calling on his supporters to reject Montserrado County Senator Darius Dillon in the upcoming Special Senatorial Election adding that Senator Dillon cannot proffer genuine development in the county.

The comments from Rep. Fallah, regarded as the main challenger to in the incumbent Senator Dillon, came during a gowning and endorsement ceremony by Traditional Chiefs and Elders, City Mayors, Township Commissioners -all of Montserrado County, and other local government officials, including the Superintendent of Montserrado County Madam Florence Brandy.

"We have one Senator that is going to be the shortest-serving Senator. He does not understand the working of the Senate. I urge you to make him the shortest-serving Senator in our country's history," Mr. Fallah told the gathering of supporters in Bentol City over the weekend."

Representative Fallah averred that Senator Dillon's "constant profanity" against President George Weah and not on the working of the county should serve as one of the main reasons why people of Montserrado County should reject Mr. Dillon in the December 8, Special Senatorial Election.

Montserrado County Representative of District#5 says Senator Dillon has his right to differ with President Weah and not to insult the President.

According to Mr. Fallah, during his 12 years as opposition Lawmaker, he never insulted former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

Despite political stance, Representative Fallah added that he collaborated with the former Liberians Leader for the pavement of Police Academy Road. "We cannot have one Senator always insulting the President of the nation. You can disagree but your disagreement should not lead you into insulting your leader," Rep. Fallah said.