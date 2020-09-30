Liberia: Nimba County Senator Thomas Warns Ruling Party Against Vote Rigging in Pending Senatorial Election

Monrovia — Senator Thomas Grupee (Movement for Progressive Change, Nimba) has been ailing on and off for quite some time but despite his topsy-turfy condition, he has not lost taste for the Senate.

In recent months, reports surfaced that the Senator suffered Paralysis in his right hand and leg which limited his ability walk. At some point of his illness there were rumors that he's been confined to wheel chair.

Never 'Confined to Wheelchair'

Addressing those concerns with legislative reporters Tuesday, Senator Grupee debunked the reports, and described people spreading such information as evil.

Appearing on the floor of the Senate Tuesday, Senator Grupee was greeted with a standing ovation by his colleagues, who welcomed him to session for the first time in months.

Addressing reporters, Senator Grupee said: "At no time have I been confined to a wheelchair. I am strong and capacitated to represent the people of Nimba. They elected me to represent them with a sound mind and not as a footballer."

The incumbent Nimba County Senator used his first appearance back on the Senate floor to send out a caveat to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) on confessions made by its Supporter, Senator Prince Johnson of Nimba County that they have plans to rigged the pending December special Senatorial elections.

Liberians Don't Want War

Senator Johnson was heard on an audio recording claiming that the ruling CDC government is planning to rig the Pending December Special Senatorial Election and the 2023 Presidential and General elections.

Senator Grupee who has been absent from the Country for months due to illness said: "One of the caveats that we all have to send out there to the ruling establishment is that Senator Prince Johnson who is their supporter told us that this election will be rigged; we hope not. Liberia has suffered a lot through our civil strife, we have not even been able to rebound; we don't want to go back to the ugly past and the way to avoid that is to have a peaceful and transparent Elections."

Senator Grupee, formerly of the opposition Unity Party, now has a new political home in the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) of businessman Siemon Freeman. Grupee was amongst eight other senators suspended by the UP after they defied Party Mandate to vote against the impeachment of Justice Kabina Ja'neh. Grupee resigns from the Party after he refused to submit to an investigation.

"This is a caveat that we the people of Nimba County are peaceful despite some people see us as hooligans but we are not. We want a free fair transparent election. I am in the race and as the incumbent, I am ready to battle. Let the public know Senator Grupee is well and fit."

Grupee is calling on People of Nimba County to make decisions in the pending elections that would impact their future and that of their unborn children and to do that is by retaining him as Senator of Nimba County. "The decision we are going to make in these elections will not be for a week or a month. My recovery period is temporary according to my doctor and if their decision will be based on that they should think. Even if I disabled it doesn't mean I am unable.

In response to recent assertions by his peer, Senator Johnson, that he (Grupee) and "other Nimbians fighting him are always victims by death or illness, Senator Grupee said: "I am not incapacitated, people who are carrying out such information are all distractors and I am the face of Nimba. It is unfortunate that my senior Senator Prince Johnson could make such a statement about my health situation while I was sick. I don't know what was his state of mind when he spoke the way he spoke about my health conditions."