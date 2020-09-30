Liberia: Inter-Religious Council Warns Against Sweeping the Vandalism At Representative Kolubah's Home Under the Carpet

Monrovia — The Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL), through its President, Bishop Kortu Brown has called on President George Manneh Weah and Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musa Dean to take keen interest in the latest vandalism and ransacking at the homes of Montserrado County Representative Yekeh Kolubah(ANC, District No. 10) and his tenants.

It can be recalled that early Monday the home of Representative Kolubah, a strong critic of President Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), and his tenants were ransacked and the windshields of about five vehicles were also destroyed by unknown persons.

Iron bars and windows were vandalized and properties including laptop and desktop computers were reportedly taken away by the doers for unknown reasons. But speaking in an interview with Reporters at his office in Brewerville, outside Monrovia on Tuesday, Bishop Brown termed the incident as "scaring, unlawful, uncivilized and undemocratic".

He observed that in recent times, Representative Kolubah has been one of the most frequently-attacked opposition lawmakers in Liberia.

No Justification for Attacks

He noted that despite his unwavering and persistent outburst or criticism against President Weah and his government, the latest incident which occurred Representative Kolubah's home was "unthinkable".

Bishop Brown added that Liberia is a peaceful and democratic society and as such, those having qualms against anybody should make use of the court system, instead of taking the matter into their own hands through the perpetuation of violence.

He indicated that no amount of explanation from the Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Liberia National Police (LNP) can justify the vandalism carried out at the home of the Montserrado County lawmaker.

He pointed out that an assessment conducted by the IRCL following the vandalism has established that the incident was "appalling".

Bishop Brown maintained that the incident also has a national security implication, adding that, it must not be treated like other violent happenings that occurred in Monrovia and other parts of the nation.

"The Liberia Council of Churches did an assessment of the ransacked home of Representative Yekeh Kolubah. What the Council assessed was appalling. We condemn in a strong term the acts that occurred and we say that there is no justification for the ransacking of his home and the homes of his tenants."

"The action is scaring and it gives room for all kinds of interpretations and Liberia should avoid that. Our assessment team observed that the homes were ransacked and the vehicles of almost all of those who live around there were smashed. The place was vandalized and belongings were loitering all-around".

"It is important that the government-the President of Liberia should take interest in this along with the Ministry of Justice, and the Liberia National Police. We all should be concerned that this is happening to one of our citizens, who is a government official".

Doubting the land issue?

Following the incident, the Liberia National Police (LNP) through its Spokesperson, Moses Carter, attributed the incident to a "land issue".

The police have launched an investigation and several persons have been arrested in connection with the act.

Rationale Questioned

But Bishop Brown questioned the rationale behind the influx of hundreds of unknown persons to storm the home of a lawmaker during the late-night hours in the name of a reported "land issue".

He maintained that those having problems with the political style of Representative Kolubah should complain to him to the National Legislature, or institute legal action against him instead of physically assaulting or attacking him or his properties.

"Maybe because of his style of politicking that raises a lot of heat and reactions so he has this running relation with the government and other people. Whoever has a qualm against anybody in Liberia should go to court. No matter what the qualms are. I heard people suggesting that it was a land issue; how an issue that surrounds land conflict will just spark 200 persons getting involved by marching into someone's place to counteract? Maybe it is true or not true but, we don't know".

"What happened there does not warrant any justification. It may happen to any Liberian and so, all Liberians should be concern about that. No matter what the arguments are, people should not be going to people's homes attacking them and putting their lives at risk. (Representative) Yekeh is a member of the Liberian Legislature; if you have an issue against him, complain to the Legislature or you take him to court. He is not above the law".

Government Must Act, Clergy Says

Bishop Brown further called on the government to institute speedy actions to avoid a replica of the incident.

He added that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led the government would be seen as a government instigating "politics of revenge" if prompt actions are not taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Bishop Brown said the institution of actions against those who perpetrated the acts will serve as deterrence to those contemplating on taking the laws into their own hands.

"The government needs to take speedy actions; it needs to try to avoid it from being seen as trying to perpetrate the politics of 'politics of revenge' which will be dangerous for the country. They need to take swift actions; even though we heard that the police have done some arrests. It's important that we deter these kinds of actions".

Bishop Brown observed that the high level of impunity in Liberia continues to immensely continue to the growing wave of lawlessness in the country.

He added that the snail-pace at which government investigates reports of violence and its failure to prosecute those involved continue to give rise to violence.

"The government should know that citizens will always hold them accountable for actions that are perpetrated against them and are not accounted for. The government should know that while it is in power, and even when it leaves power tomorrow, history will hold it accountable for what is happening".

"What we expect from the Weah's government is that there will be respect for humans, accountability for crimes or unlawful actions against other people, and transparency. These are the things we expect the government to promote in our country. We are sometimes disappointed over the increment in these violent acts; investigations are not swift and the perpetrators are not brought to justice. But we hope that it will not be in this case (of Representative Kolubah)".

Bishop Brown cautioned opposition politicians against the establishment of their own security guards, noting that, "it's not going to solve anything".

He called on the government to provide state security protection for opposition politicians, especially during this electioneering period to help make Liberia a "loveable and friendly" place to live.

Liberians are expected to go to the polls on December 8 to vote in the much-publicized senatorial election.

Bishop Brown, however, encouraged Representative Kolubah to cooperate with the police by providing the needed information.