Liberia: Rock-Church Liberia Expels Overseer Fatu Smith Over Allegation of Misconduct

Monrovia — A resolution signed by seven members of the board of the Rock Church of Liberia is calling for the expulsion of Rev. Fatu Smith, General Overseer of the Rock Church of Liberia International.

The board is also recommending the appointment of Elder James Brooks as Ad-Hoc chairman.

When contacted, Rev. Fatu maintained that she remains the legitimate head and general overseer of the Rock-Church international in Liberia and told FrontPageAfrica that the board has no authority to take such decision because her appointment as head was not done by them.

As per the board's decision, Elder Brooks will steer the affairs of the Board of Trustees of the Rock Church of Liberia, INC. until otherwise as chairman of the Board of Trustees. He has also been authorized to institute appropriate legal actions against Bishop Anne Giminex of the Rock Ministerial fellowship International and Bishop Rosetta Cox for pastor of the Rock Church Liberia and Rev. Smith

In the resolution, the seven board members including; Deacon Sam Yarkai, President of the Men's Department, Elder D. Ulysses Barchue Secretary of the Board of Trustee, and Mrs. Zoe Nagbe President of the Women department amongst others, accused Rev. Fatu of violating the Ecclesiastical and Doctrinal Statement, constitution and by-laws.

The Board resolution which expelled Rev. Smith also accused her of failing to appear before the Ad-Hoc grievance and Ethics Committee constituted by the board of trustee and the pastoral board to answer question in regards to her alleged misconduct and impropriety.

Amongst many other she's also being accused of gross disrespect, dishonesty and continuous disregard to the authority of the Board of Trustees, the Pastoral Board, the leadership and the entire congregation of the Rock Church.

The board has also accused Rev. Smith of continuous illegal disposal of church land and other real properties without authorization from the Board of Trustees, Pastoral Board, the leadership of the Church and the entire Congregation.

She's also been accused of Instigating continuous confusion on the church compound, particularly from people who come on a daily basis to make claims for property allegedly sold to them.

The board said Rev. Smith's constant presence, either at the Police Stations, the Land Commission or the Courts to answer to claims of theft of property, action of debt or double selling of land which had brought the church continuous disrepute, are amongst the many allegations that prompted the decision to expel her.

"In view of the foregoing; and based on the facts gathered, you are hereby asked to turn over all properties in your possession belonging to the Institution and restrained yourself from coming on the property or doing and business in the name of the entity upon receipt of this letter," the board ordered. "Additionally; the Board of Trustees will inform you duly about an audit of all the records and your stewardship over the mission as spiritual head; including church finances and the illegal sale of land and other real properties."

Court ruling

In January, the Land Authority ruled to restored all Rock Church's property right after an investigative finding established that individuals claiming rights to the land and selling parts thereof did not have the authority to do so.

According to the Land Authority ruling dated December 6, 2019, based on investigation findings and in keeping with the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia and Land Right Act, the Liberian Land Authority office in Margibi County, Bishop Anne Geminez, a non-Liberian did not have authority to obtain property (ies) in Liberia.

The LLA also ruled that Bishop Geminez lacked the authority to mandate Rev. Fatu Smith and Rev. Charles Bestman to sell such property (ies) that legally belongs to the Rock Church of Liberia, Inc.