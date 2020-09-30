Nigeria: Buhari Replaces Two Non-Career Ambassadors, Makes Other Appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced two non-career ambassadors-designate earlier appointed.

He replaced the nomination of Peter Gana (Niger) and Yusuf Mohammed (Yobe) with Muhammed Manta and Yusufu Yunusa from Niger and Yobe States respectively.

The new appointment was contained in a letter seeking confirmation of the new nominees which was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.

"In accordance to section 171(1)(2)(c) & Subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, l have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Amb. Muhammad Haruna Manta and Yusufu Yunusa from Niger and Yobe States respectively, as Non-Career Ambassadors Designate. Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.

"The Senate is kindly requested to recall my earlier submission of Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana (RM) and Alh. Yusuf Mohammad, from Niger and Yobe States respectively who were not confirmed and to kindly substitute Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana with Amb. Muhammad Haruna Manta, Niger State and also Alh. Yusuf Mohammad. with Yasufu Yunusa, Yobe State," the letter read.

Other appointments

In a separate letter, the president sought the confirmation of appointment of eight nominees as Chairman, Executive Vice-Chairman, Chief Executive, Executive Commissioners and Non-Executive Commissioners of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

They are Emeka Nwankpa (Chairman South-East), Babatunde lrukera (Executive Vice Chairman/CEO North-central), Yinka Osoba Apata (Executive Commissioner South-west) and Adamu Ahmed Abdullahi (Executive Commissioner North-east).

Others are Wakili Abdullahi Ahmed (Non-Executive Commissioner North-west), Ayang Francis Eyam (Non-Executive Commissioner South-south), Ben Nwoye (Non-Executlve Commissioner South-east) and Theophilus Oyebiyi (Non-Executive Commissioner North-central).

President Buhari also wrote to the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment of six nominees as Chairman, Director-General and Commissioners of the National Pension Commission.

The letter, he said, is in accordance with the provision of Section 19(3) Pension Reform Act, 2014.

The nominees are Oyindasola Oluremi Oni (North-central Chairman), Aisha Dahir Umar (North-east Director-General) and Hannatu Hanney Musa Musawa (North-west Commissioner).

Others are Clement Oyedele Akintola (South-west Commissioner), Ayim Nyerere (South-east Commissioner) and Charles Efe SyIvester Emukowhate (South-south Commissioner).

In another letter, the president asked that 12 nominees be confirmed as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

"In accordance with the provision of Section 154( 1) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). I write to forward for continuation by the Senate the underlisted names of 12 nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

"Their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith," part of the letter read.

Nasir Isa Kwara (Nasarawa) was appointed as Chairman.

The commissioners include Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa), Muhammed Dottoji (Sokoto), Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara), Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi), Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin (FCT) and Ajayi Sunday (Ekiti).

Others are Gama Zakar (Jigawa), Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe), Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara), Bala Banya (Katina) and Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).