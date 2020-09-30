Nigeria: Covid-19 Keeps 713 Bills Pending Second Reading

29 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

A total 713 bills are pending second reading at the House of Representatives on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, House speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said.

The House resumed from recess on Tuesday and has not operated at full capacity for most of 2020.

"Despite these limitations, the House has considered and passed 38 bills with another 159 bills awaiting reports from the Committees.

"However, we still have 713 (Seven Hundred and Thirteen) bills pending second reading," he said.

"We must act quickly to dispense of them lest we find ourselves overwhelmed and unable to respond to emerging developments with the speed and effectiveness that the moment requires," he said.

