Tanzania: Yanga Re-Fuel for Coastal Battle

AFTER a successful two-game away mission in the Mainland Premier League, Young Africans will host KMKM from Zanzibar in a friendly match set at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam today.

Yanga will confront Coastal Union in their next top flight fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, before facing Polisi Tanzania at the same venue a week later.

Yanga bagged six crucial points from two tough away matches against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba and Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro winning 1-0 in both duels.

From their four opening matches of the season, Yanga have pocketed ten points to sit third on the ladder despite tying on points with the second placed Simba, the latter boast superior goal difference.

Giving an update about the friendly match against KMKM, the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli said it will give the team a befitting test as they prepare for their next league match against Coastal Union.

He said the match will also provide opportunity for fringe players to demonstrate their worth and possibly persuade the technical bench for starting role.

"The friendly match has been organised as demanded by the technical bench, so as to give chance to fringe players who do not regularly play. "After the game, we will have two days to correct the mistakes which will emerge before facing Coastal Union on Saturday," Bumbuli said.

He further pointed out that all players in the squad are of good health and that Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong, who had a slight injury on his eye after colliding with Mtibwa Sugar player is progressing well and there is nothing more serious about his injury.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The team's doctor has assured us that he is doing well and will be given some pain killers medicine so that by Saturday, he should be in good spirit to feature in the league game," Bumbuli said.

He also thanked Yanga fans and members who turned out to give their team full support while playing their two away league encounters.

In reference from the available league fixture, Yanga have four back to back games to be played in Dar es Salaam, beginning with Coastal Union, Polisi Tanzania, Simba and KMC in that order.

Azam still top the log with 12 points as they have won all their four games and seem to be a side to watch this season as far as the marathon towards league title is known.

They also stamped two away wins against Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons something, which has helped them to build momentum to face any team anywhere in the unfolding league matches.

Until now, all the top three teams on the 18-league table which are Azam, Simba and Yanga are yet to taste the bitter side of the competition as they enjoy unbeaten run from their four opening clashes.