Kenya: Kipruto to Spice Up National Events at Kip Keino Classic

30 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

World 10,000m bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto will be among the 97 athletes that will take part in the national events at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The athletes will compete in 20km race walk, high jump (men only), long jump (women only), 4x400m mixed relay, 400m hurdles and 10,000m (men) that are in the national category.

Arguably, the highlight in the national events will be the men's 10,000m where Kipruto tops the vanguard in the field of 25.

Athletics Kenya director of competition Paul Mutwii indicated that the events were selected by World Athletics to compliment the core and discretionary events.

World Athletics selects the athletes to participate in core events while discretionary events has both the world body and host federation selecting the entries.

Core events at the Kip Keino Classic are hammer throw, 200m and 3,000m steeplechase, featuring men and women. Javelin throw (men only), 400m, 800m, 1,500m and 5,000m will fall under the discretionary events.

Mutwii said those competing in the national events were picked from a series of events last year including trials for World Championships, African Games and Under-20.

Others were selected from institutional meets like Kenya Police, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Prisons and regional meetings.

"All athletes will have to be tested for Covid-19 by Friday before they can be allowed to compete," said Mutwii adding that a national championship will be staged before the end of the year covering all the events.

