Uganda: One Killed, Three Others Injured As Another Landslide Hits Mbale

By Fred Wambede

A fresh landslide occurred on Tuesday in Bubyangu Sub-county in Mbale District, killing one person and leaving three others hospitalised with severe injuries.

Residents told Daily Monitor that the landslide, which happened on Tuesday morning, pushed huge boulders, which buried 31 houses in villages of Bunalutere, Kikobero, Wanambewo trading centre and Bubyengu upper in Bubyangu parish Bubyangu Sub County.

More than 50 families are currently displaced.

Mr Suliman Wolumu, the LCI chairperson of Bunalutere, one the affected villages, said the disaster occurred shortly after a heavy down pour.

"One minor has been recovered dead in one of the houses, which were covered by rolling rocks and three others who sustained severe injuries, were in the same house," Mr Wolumu, said.

The injured were first admitted at Banambewo Clinic and later referred to Mbale Regional Hospital.

Mr Wilson Wamboya, one of the survivors, said the landslide also destroyed gardens of crops like maize, beans, coffee, bananas, among others.

He called on government to evacuate them, saying the area is disaster prone with a lot hanging rocks.

"We are living in a high risk area but we have no option because this is where were born but government can come to our rescue," he said.

The residents also accused of government of failing to blast rocks that are loosely hanging on the hills in the area to mitigate the danger.

Mr Emma Gidudu, the acting Sub-County chief of Bubyangu urged residents living in high risk areas to vacate to safer places.

"We have asked the people to vacate as we compile a report to the concerned authorities for response," he said.

Mr Twakha Ayune, the manager Mbale Red Cross, confirmed the incident and said they have sent a team on the ground to assess the situation.

Early, this month, one person was killed and 20 families displaced in Busano Sub-County, Mbale District after multiple landslides swept through several villages.

Last week, another landslide occurred in Masaba Sub-County in Sironko District, destroying gardens of several acres of foods crops and buried a few houses.