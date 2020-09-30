Nigeria: Buhari Requests Elevation of Eight Justices to Supreme Court

The Senate yesterday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the elevation of eight Appeal Court justices to the Supreme Court.

The president's request along with that of the confirmation of the board of the National Population Commission (NPC) as well as non-career ambassadorial nominees were read at plenary by President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

The request for the confirmation of the eight justices as justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria was contained in a letter dated August 31, 2020.

According to Buhari, the request for the confirmation of the eight justices to the nation's apex court was in line with the provisions of Section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution and the advice of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The letter read in part: "Pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and upon the advice of the National Judicial Council, I hereby present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed Eight Justices of the Court of Appeal as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, according to their ranking of seniority at the Court of Appeal.

"They are Hon. Justice Lawal Garba, North-west; Hon. Justice Helen Ogunwumiju, South-west; Hon. Justice Addu Aboki, North-west; Hon. Justice I. M. M. Saulawa, North-west; Hon. Justice Adamu Jauro, North-east; Hon. Justice Samuel Oseji, South-south; Hon. Justice Tijjani Abubakar, North-east; and Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim, South-south."

In another request to the Senate dated September 14, 2020, the president sought the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The appointees are Nasir Kwarra (Nasarawa), Chairman; Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa); Mohammed Chiso Dottoji (Sokoto); Gidado Folorunso (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Joseph Shazin (FCT); Ajayi Sunday (Ekiti); Garba Zakar (Jigawa); Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe); Muhammad Rini (Zamfara); Bala Banya (Katsina); and Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).

Buhari, in another letter, sought the confirmation of Ambassador Muhammad Manta and Yusuf Yunusa as non-career ambassador-designates.

The request, according to the president, was made in accordance with Section 171(1), (2)(c) and sub-section (4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He noted that the appointment of both nominees serve as replacement to his earlier submission, wherein he nominated Air Commodore Peter Gana (rtd) and Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, from Niger and Yobe States respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The upper legislative chamber was also asked by the president via another communication to confirm Chairman, Executive Vice Chairman, Executive Commissioners and Non-Executive Commissioners of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

They are Emeka Nwakpa, South-east, (Chairman); Babatunde Irukera, North Central (Executive Vice Chairman); Yinka Apata, South-west, (Executive Commissioner); Adamu Abdullahi, North-east, (Executive Commissioner); Wakili Ahmed, North-west, (Non-Executive Commissioner); Ayang Eyam, South-south, (Non-Executive Commissioner); Ben Nwoye, South-east, (Non-Executive Commissioner), and Theophilus Oyebiyi, North-central, (Non-Executive Commissioner)."

The Senate president will in today's plenary refer the nominees to relevant committees for further legislative action.